Terror suspect wages court fight for info in bid to stave off deportation

Last Updated Jul 14, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT

Mohamed Mahjoub is seen outside Federal Court of Appeal in Toronto on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. A terror suspect is waging a new court fight against the federal government for information he says he needs to mount a full argument against deportation to his native Egypt and possible torture. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel

OTTAWA — A terror suspect is waging a new court fight against the federal government for information he says he needs to mount a full argument against deportation to his native Egypt and possible torture.

It is just the latest twist in Mohamed Mahjoub’s two-decade legal odyssey.

The government is trying to remove Mahjoub, 60, using a national security certificate, claiming he was a high-ranking member of a terrorist organization.

In January, federal officials gave Mahjoub the results of two assessments — one examining the nature and severity of his acts, the other looking at the risks he might face upon removal from Canada.

A designated government official will review the assessments in deciding whether Mahjoub should be deported.

But before that happens, Mahjoub wants to see all information underpinning the assessments, prompting his application to the Federal Court of Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2020.

The Canadian Press


