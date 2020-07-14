S&P/TSX composite up in early trading, U.S. stock markets mixed; Loonie up

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged higher in early trading, boosted by gains in the materials and consumer staples sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 56.43 points at 15,695.84.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 9.28 points at 26,095.08. The S&P 500 index was down 2.33 points at 3,152.89, while the Nasdaq composite was up 11.72 points at 10,402.56.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.39 US compared with 73.71 cents US on Monday.

The August crude contract was down 83 cents at US$39.27 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down a penny at US$1.73 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$14.80 at US$1,799.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was down nearly four cents at US$2.92 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press