Labour Day is weeks away. Why is the safe return to school still not a priority?

In today’s Big Story podcast, when the entire country went into lockdown a few months ago, it meant kids would be staying home and most of their parents would be too. But now, as businesses reopen and people start going back to work, parents are wondering where their kids are supposed to go. With Labour Day fast approaching, are we doing all that we can to ensure a safe full return to school and protect the educational rights of children? If not, how many parents will have to leave the workforce to provide for their kids? And can you take a wild guess as to which parent that responsibility will usually fall on?

GUEST: Lauren Dobson-Hughes, gender and international health consultant.

