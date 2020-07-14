Loading articles...

Woman injured, another arrested in Scarborough Village stabbing

Last Updated Jul 14, 2020 at 8:24 pm EDT

TORONTO, ON- Police tape sits atop a police car. (FILE/Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

A woman has been injured after a stabbing in Scarborough Village.

Toronto police were called to the area of Bellamy Road South and Adanac Drive around 7 p.m. Tuesday night for stabbing incident.

The severity of the victim’s injuries are unknown. She has been taken to hospital.

Another woman found on the scene was taken into custody.

More to come

