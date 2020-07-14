Riverdale Farm, High Park Zoo to reopen Tuesday

The animals at High Park Zoo and Riverdale Farm are welcoming visitors again starting Tuesday as Toronto eases pandemic restrictions that had kept both facilities closed for months.

“The reopening of the Riverdale Farm, High Park Zoo and conservatories in our city will provide families an opportunity to enjoy some of our city’s most treasured attractions,” Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

“By reopening these family-friendly attractions, we can provide kids a chance to participate in new and exciting experiences after a challenging few months. I want to thank staff for working hard to help us reopen these attractions in a safe and measured manner to ensure that residents are protected.”

Riverdale Farm, located in Cabbagetown, is home to domestic farm animals and gives visitors a glimpse into turn-of-the century farming in Ontario. Its doors will open at 9 a.m. and admission is free.

High Park Zoo, which is Toronto’s oldest zoo, will open at 7 a.m. and close at dusk. Admission is also free. The zoo is home to bison, llamas, highland cattle and reindeer.

However, only outdoor areas of both facilities will be open to the public. Both locations have installed signage to reinforce physical distancing measures and both the washrooms and water fountains will be cleaned on a regular basis.