Gas turned off after leak in Brampton neighbourhood, shelter-in-place lifted

Peel police say a shelter-in-place has been lifted after the gas was turned off following a “significant” natural gas leak.

Officers say a gas line was struck just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night on Bonistel Crescent and Edenbrook Hill Drive, near Sandalwood Parkway and Chinguacousy Road.

Residents were asked stay in their homes and close their windows and doors for several hours, but police say it is no longer required.

Enbridge gas says they have turned off the gas to the affected area and are currently working to repair the damaged pipeline.