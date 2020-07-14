Loading articles...

Gas turned off after leak in Brampton neighbourhood, shelter-in-place lifted

Last Updated Jul 15, 2020 at 12:02 am EDT

Peel Regional Police logo on vehicle. (Twitter/@PeelPolice)

Peel police say a shelter-in-place has been lifted after the gas was turned off following a “significant” natural gas leak.

Officers say a gas line was struck just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night on Bonistel Crescent and Edenbrook Hill Drive, near Sandalwood Parkway and Chinguacousy Road.

Residents were asked stay in their homes and close their windows and doors for several hours, but police say it is no longer required.

Enbridge gas says they have turned off the gas to the affected area and are currently working to repair the damaged pipeline.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 43 minutes ago
Retweeted @OPP_GTATraffic: ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy400 SB between Innisfil Beach Rd and #Hwy89 #Innisfil #Cookstown: Roadway closed following a collisio…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:56 PM
A great patio/balcony day tomorrow as the humidity stays low. Bring in the cushions by 8a-9a Thursday morning at th…
Latest Weather
Read more