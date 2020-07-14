Loading articles...

Police: 1 officer dead, another hurt in pursuit shooting

Last Updated Jul 14, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT

BOTHELL, Wash. — One officer was fatally shot and another was wounded in Washington during a traffic stop, officials said.

A tweet from the Bothell Fire Department around 11 p.m. PST said two Bothell officers were “down” following a pursuit.

During a press conference, Bothell police Captain Mike Johnson said one of the officers was killed.

Bothell Fire Department spokeswoman Nicole Strachila said the second officer was taken to Harborview Medical Center. The officer was in “satisfactory” condition, KING-TV reported.

It’s unclear what sparked the pursuit and subsequent shooting. News outlets reported a heavy police presence in the area.

No one is in custody but Bothell police said the male suspect is armed and wearing a gray tank top and baggy sweatpants.

In a tweet, Bothell Councilman Mason Thompson said he was “heartbroken” about the incident.

“My prayers are with the officers who have been shot and their families,” Thompson said.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:00 PM
Retweeted @TPSOperations: COLLISION - Finch Ave E/Birchmount Rd - 2 vehicles involved - minor injuries reported - @TorontoMedics are there to help…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:39 AM
Good Tuesday morning! A gorgeous summer day on the way #Toronto GTA. Lots of ☀️ just a touch more humidity today. H…
Latest Weather
Read more