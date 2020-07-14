Loading articles...

Photo of suspects released in Front and John stabbing

Surveillance photo of five males wanted in a stabbing near Front and John Streets. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police have released a photo of the suspects wanted in a stabbing at Front and John Streets last month.

Emergency crews were called to the scene outside of a restaurant just before 12:30 a.m. on June 30 for reports of a robbery.

Police said a 19-year-old man was walking in the area when a group of five other males approached him, and then assaulted and robbed him.

Police said he was stabbed several times with a screwdriver. He was rushed to hospital with serious wounds to his upper body.

It is not yet known which of the five males stabbed the 19-year-old.

The five unknown males are described as:

Male #1: Black, under six feet tall with black hair, and wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt, khaki pants, and a white surgical mask
Male #2: White, under six feet tall, wearing a long-sleeved hooded shirt, dark-colored shorts, backwards ball cap, carrying a black Air Jordan satchel across the chest, and wearing white sneakers with black socks
Male #3: White, under six feet tall, wearing a gold chain, black T-shirt, and a black ball cap worn side-ways, carrying a light-colored satchel bag, and wearing dark pants and dark shoes
Male #4: Black, around six feet tall with black hair, wearing a white T-shirt with dark markings on it, blue jeans, and light-colored sneakers
Male #5: White, around six feet tall, blond hair, wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans with a rip on the right knee, dark sneakers, carrying a dark-colored knapsack on his back

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

