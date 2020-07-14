Loading articles...

Nuit Blanche moves online due to COVID-19 pandemic

Last Updated Jul 14, 2020 at 8:47 am EDT

EnvisionTO at the Mackenzie House is one of the art projects at Nuit Blanche 2017 in Toronto. Photo credit: Summer Leigh
Summary

Organizers say the event will be "reimagined" online, expanding digital content and holding special online events

The online event will run during the same time frame as previous years, from sunset to sunrise

It’s the reason thousands of Torontonians annually forgo sleep and take to the streets but this year the city’s biggest overnight arts festival is going digital.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers for Nuit Blanche say the event will be “reimagined” online, expanding digital content and holding special online events on the night of Oct. 3.

Under the theme of “The Space Between Us,” this year’s event will focus on “the connections across urban, polar and pacific landscapes revealing the space between us as a potential site for sharing knowledge.”

Artists that had been scheduled to showcase large, in-person projects have been invited to join the festival next year.

The online event will run during the same time frame as previous years, from sunset to sunrise.

More details on what to expect at this year’s festival, along with information on curated talks and other Nuit Blanche activities, are expected to be released later this summer.

||||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 36 minutes ago
WB Lakeshore at Jarvis. two left lanes are blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:39 AM
Good Tuesday morning! A gorgeous summer day on the way #Toronto GTA. Lots of ☀️ just a touch more humidity today. H…
Latest Weather
Read more