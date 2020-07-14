Loading articles...

NewsAlert: Greater Toronto Airport Authority cutting 500 positions

Last Updated Jul 14, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT

TORONTO — The operator of Canada’s largest airport is cutting the size of its workforce by 27 per cent due to a reduction of traffic at Toronto’s Pearson Airport.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority says of the 500 positions to be eliminated, 300 will involve layoffs and voluntary departures.

The rest of the positions are currently vacant.

 

The Canadian Press

