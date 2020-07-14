Man charged in 'random,' violent sexual assault at Markham office building: police

York Regional Police say they have charged a man in connection to a “random” and violent sexual assault incident inside a Markham office building on Monday.

Investigators from the Special Victims Unit said officers were called to an office building on Steeles Avenue, east of Warden Avenue for a report of a sexual assault.

Police allege a man went inside the building and entered a woman’s office. He then locked the door, trapping the woman inside the office.

“The victim was attacked and sexually assaulted. During the interaction, the suspect took a knife out of his bag, but the victim managed to get out of the room and call for help,” police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Officers found the man and arrested him at the scene. The victim sustained serious injuries in the incident and was taken to the hospital, police said.

“This incident was a random attack and the victim was not known to the suspect,” police added.

Police said they have charged Joshua Jones, 19, of Toronto with sexual assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement and possession of a weapon.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.