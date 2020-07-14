Loading articles...

Ford Motor, Xylem rise; Mohawk Industries, Wells Fargo fall

Last Updated Jul 14, 2020 at 4:28 pm EDT

NEW YORK — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:

Xylem Inc., up $5.99 to $73.33.

The supplier of technology for water treatment plants gave investors an encouraging revenue update and announced two contracts.

Ford Motor Co., up 30 cents to $6.36.

The carmaker relaunched its Bronco SUV brand after a 20-year absence.

Mohawk Industries Inc., down $2.39 to $74.21.

The flooring products company is being investigated for allegedly fabricating revenues.

Wells Fargo & Co., down $1.16 to $24.25.

The nation’s biggest mortgage lender reported a far larger second-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up 56 cents to $98.21.

The bank reported its highest quarterly revenue ever during the second quarter and beat analysts’ profit forecasts.

Delta Air Lines Inc., down 71 cents to $26.11.

The airline reported a massive second-quarter loss and said recovery from the economic slump will take years.

First Republic Bank, up $1.96 to $108.72.

The bank’s second-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.

Carnival Corp., down 24 cents to $15.04.

Cruise line operators suffered as a resurgence in coronavirus cases threatens the travel industry’s recovery.

The Associated Press

