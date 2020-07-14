Loading articles...

Foie gras back on the menu in California after court ruling

Last Updated Jul 14, 2020 at 6:14 pm EDT

LOS ANGELES — Foie gras is back on the menu in California after a federal judge ruled the rich dish can’t be prevented from being brought in from out of state.

California’s ban on the delicacy, the fattened liver of a duck or goose, was challenged in court by out-of-state producers who said they lost nearly one-third of their total sales when the prohibition took effect.

A federal appeals court eventually upheld the ban, but on Tuesday U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson decided for the plaintiffs, which include farmers in Canada and New York and a restaurant. They had challenged part of the law that banned liver produced out of state from being sold.

Wilson ruled the sale of foie gras doesn’t violate the law if the seller is located outside of California and the product is given to a third-party delivery service and brought into the state.

“There is no principled way to distinguish between foie gras purchased out of state and transported into California by the purchaser and that which is delivered by a third party,” the judge wrote.

The issue had been simmering in courts for years since lawmakers in 2004 barred California farmers from producing it because the birds are force fed.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 app. Weston express. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:39 AM
Good Tuesday morning! A gorgeous summer day on the way #Toronto GTA. Lots of ☀️ just a touch more humidity today. H…
Latest Weather
Read more