First Republic Bank: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 14, 2020 at 7:28 am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ First Republic Bank (FRC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $256.8 million.

The bank, based in San Francisco, said it had earnings of $1.40 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The San Francisco bank posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $919 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $920.7 million.

First Republic Bank shares have declined 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

