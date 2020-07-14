Loading articles...

Fastenal: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 14, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT

WINONA, Minn. (AP) _ Fastenal Co. (FAST) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $238.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winona, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 42 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The maker of industrial and construction fasteners posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.48 billion.

Fastenal shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has declined slightly more than 2%. The stock has increased 43% in the last 12 months.

