Loading articles...

CIBT: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 14, 2020 at 6:14 pm EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBAIF) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.1 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The operator of business, technical and language colleges posted revenue of $9.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit 33 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 39 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MBAIF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MBAIF

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 app. Weston express. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:39 AM
Good Tuesday morning! A gorgeous summer day on the way #Toronto GTA. Lots of ☀️ just a touch more humidity today. H…
Latest Weather
Read more