Loading articles...

China's trade rises as economy recovers from virus downturn

Last Updated Jul 14, 2020 at 12:28 am EDT

BEIJING — China’s imports of U.S. goods rose 10.6% in June over a year earlier and its global trade also increased in a fresh sign the world’s second-largest economy is gradually recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

China’s global imports rose 3% to $167.2 billion, while exports edged up 0.4% to $213.6 billion, customs data showed Tuesday. The global trade surplus was $46.4 billion.

Imports of American goods increased to $10.4 billion despite higher tariffs imposed in a fight with Washington over trade and technology. Exports to the United States gained 1% to $39.8 billion.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:00 PM
Retweeted @TPSOperations: COLLISION - Finch Ave E/Birchmount Rd - 2 vehicles involved - minor injuries reported - @TorontoMedics are there to help…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:19 PM
Retweeted @NOAA_GLERL: You may have heard #LakeMichigan is warmer than usual for this time of year. Turns out it's not the only one! Here are 2020…
Latest Weather
Read more