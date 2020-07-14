Loading articles...

Boy, 4, at centre of Ottawa Amber Alert found safe in Toronto, police say

Ottawa police say a four-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert this morning has been found safe in Toronto.

Police say the boy was reported missing around 7 a.m., and the alert was issued around 10 a.m.

Investigators say they’ll provide more information about the case later today.

