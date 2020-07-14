Arrest made in 2019 homicide of 55-year-old man

Toronto police have charged a man in the death of a 55-year-old man last December.

Dalibor Dolic, was found dead after conducting a “well-being” check at an apartment in a Toronto Community Housing building on Sherbourne Street near Dundas Street on Dec. 26, 2019.

On Tuesday, James Jerry Noseworth, 52, of Kitchener was arrested in connection with the incident.

Noseworthy has been charged with second-degree murder and was expected to appear in court Wednesday.