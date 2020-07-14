Loading articles...

3 Russian soldiers wounded in land mine explosion in Syria

Last Updated Jul 14, 2020 at 5:58 am EDT

MOSCOW — A roadside landmine hit a joint Russian-Turkish patrol in northwestern Syria Tuesday, leaving three Russian soldiers and an unspecified number of Turkish troops wounded.

The Russian military said the attack happened while Russian and Turkish troops were patrolling the M4 highway in the southern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone.

It said the wounded Russian soldiers were quickly evacuated to the Russian base at Hemeimeem and their lives weren’t in danger.

A Turkish armoured vehicle that was taking part in the patrol was also damaged and some of its crew were wounded, the Russian military said. It didn’t say how many Turkish servicemen were involved.

Russia and Turkey have been conducting regular patrols in the province of Idlib, the last major rebel stronghold in Syria.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:00 PM
Retweeted @TPSOperations: COLLISION - Finch Ave E/Birchmount Rd - 2 vehicles involved - minor injuries reported - @TorontoMedics are there to help…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:39 AM
Good Tuesday morning! A gorgeous summer day on the way #Toronto GTA. Lots of ☀️ just a touch more humidity today. H…
Latest Weather
Read more