Loading articles...

Zindzi Mandela, daughter of Nelson and Winnie, dies at 59

Last Updated Jul 13, 2020 at 2:58 am EDT

JOHANNESBURG — Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of South African anti-apartheid leaders Nelson and Winnie Mandela, has died aged 59.

State television South African Broadcasting Corporation has reported that Mandela died at a Johannesburg hospital early Monday morning.

At the time of her death, she was South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark.

The Mandelas’ daughter came to international prominence in 1985, when the white minority government offered to release Nelson Mandela from prison if he denounced violence perpetrated by his movement, the Africa National Congress, against apartheid, the brutal system of racial discrimination enforced in South Africa at that time.

Zindzi Mandela read his letter rejecting the offer at a packed public meeting that was broadcast around the world.

Mogomotsi Magome, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:04 AM
Clear! #NB400 approaching Hwy 7
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 57 minutes ago
Good Monday morning! Heat and humidity builds again this week #Toronto GTA and there is a chance of wet weather at…
Latest Weather
Read more