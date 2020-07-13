Toronto launches drive-in entertainment plan including screenings, concerts

Toronto is launching a drive-in entertainment program as the city extends its ban on outdoor festivals and large gatherings until September.

Announced today, the DriveInTO program will be providing movie screenings, concerts, and other festivities at no cost to attendees.

To facilitate the screenings, the city will be working in collaboration with a number of Toronto’s leading film curators including Hot Docs and TIFF.

The events will take place at four locations throughout the city, including Ontario Place and Downsview Park.

Mayor John Tory says the program will help fill the gaps between revamped, digital-only events such as the Nuit Blanche arts festival and the outright cancellation of major street festivals such as Caribana.

Large outdoor gatherings and full-capacity concerts will remain illegal as the province transitions into Stage 3 of its COVID-19 reopening strategy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 13, 2020.

The Canadian Press