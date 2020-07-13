City's altered day camps start Monday

City said CampTO programs will meet health guidelines designed in consultation with Toronto Public Health

City-run summer camps will run over eight weeks at 150 locations

Children are heading to day camps on Monday as the City of Toronto launches CampTO amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration started last month to fill up the more than 32,000 spaces available for kids ages six to 12.

City-run summer camps will run over eight weeks at 150 locations. They include a variety of programs including dance, drama, music, arts and crafts and active games.

Approximately 68,000 summer camp registrations were cancelled in mid-May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City said CampTO programs will meet health guidelines designed in consultation with Toronto Public Health and in alignment with provincial health guidelines for day camps. Guidelines include smaller groups and lower capacity, physical distancing, mandatory health screening and enhanced facility cleaning.