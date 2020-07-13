Loading articles...

City's altered day camps start Monday

Last Updated Jul 13, 2020 at 5:58 am EDT

A child playing with a homemade toy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/The Time, Bob Luckey.
Summary

City said CampTO programs will meet health guidelines designed in consultation with Toronto Public Health

Children are heading to day camps on Monday as the City of Toronto launches CampTO amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration started last month to fill up the more than 32,000 spaces available for kids ages six to 12.

City-run summer camps will run over eight weeks at 150 locations. They include a variety of programs including dance, drama, music, arts and crafts and active games.

Approximately 68,000 summer camp registrations were cancelled in mid-May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City said CampTO programs will meet health guidelines designed in consultation with Toronto Public Health and in alignment with provincial health guidelines for day camps. Guidelines include smaller groups and lower capacity, physical distancing, mandatory health screening and enhanced facility cleaning.

