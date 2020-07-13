Loading articles...

3 men injured in Jane and Finch shooting incident

Last Updated Jul 13, 2020 at 10:26 pm EDT

Toronto police investigate a shooting in the Jane-Finch area on July 13, 2020. (WALTER KOROLEWYCH/CITYNEWS)

Three men have been injured in a shooting incident in Toronto’s Jane-Finch neighbourhood, police said.

Police tweeted at around 9 p.m. Monday that they had been called to an area just south of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West for a report of a shooting.

One man was taken to a local hospital with serious gunshot wounds to the lower body. Two other men were also taken to the hospital with less serious injuries, police said.

No other information has been released by the police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked by the police to contact them directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers

