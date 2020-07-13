3 men injured in Jane and Finch shooting incident

Three men have been injured in a shooting incident in Toronto’s Jane-Finch neighbourhood, police said.

Police tweeted at around 9 p.m. Monday that they had been called to an area just south of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West for a report of a shooting.

One man was taken to a local hospital with serious gunshot wounds to the lower body. Two other men were also taken to the hospital with less serious injuries, police said.

No other information has been released by the police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked by the police to contact them directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers