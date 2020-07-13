Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Three counts of second-degree murder laid in Langley, B.C., house fire
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 13, 2020 3:27 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 13, 2020 at 3:28 pm EDT
LANGLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, B.C. — A 24-year-old man has been charged with the murders of his sister, mother and his mother’s common-law partner in a house fire in Langley, B.C., last month.
Sgt. Frank Jang with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Langley resident Kia Ebrahimian was arrested and charged Friday with three counts of second-degree murder.
He remains in custody and Jang says the man will return to court July 20.
The body of 46-year-old Francesco Zangrilli was found in the back yard of the burning home as fire fighters responded to the intense blaze on June 13.
Two women found dead in the house are identified as 50-year-old Tatiana Bazyar and her 23-year-old daughter Medea Ebrahimian, while Jang confirms the accused escaped the fire unhurt.
Jang says the victims and the suspect lived in the home and police had never had contact with the family until the day of the fire.
“There is no other word than tragic to describe what happened in that Langley home on June 13th,” Jang says in a statement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2020
The Canadian Press
{* loginWidget *}