Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus

The Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon, scheduled to take place on Oct. 18, has been cancelled due to COVID-19 related health and safety concerns.

“Sadly, we have reached a point where it is clear we will not be able to bring a mass event of 25,000 people from more than 75 countries, safely to downtown Toronto this October, and have officially cancelled the 2020 in-person event,” said race director Alan Brookes in a news release. “We have shared so many unforgettable moments over 30 years at this race and are enormously disappointed.”

The marathon will be replaced with a virtual event, held online between Oct. 1 and 31. Participants can still sign up to fundraise for one of the race’s official charity partners.

“In 2019, participants raised over $3.5 million for 190 community charities. Every Dollar Helps,” the group said. “We encourage those in the position to do so, to support our charitable partners, who need our help now more than ever.”