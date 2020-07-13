Police looking for woman, 3 kids missing from Scarborough

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to locate a woman and three children who are missing from the Scarborough area.

Police say Maria De Jesus De Lara Guerrero, 36, was last seen at 5 a.m. on Monday at her home in the Victoria Park Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East area.

She is described as five feet four inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with a slim build and shoulder-length brown hair with blonde highlights.

She is believed to be with three children – a nine-year-old girl with a slim build and long dark hair, a two-year-old boy with a chubby build and shaved dark hair and a 10-month-old boy with short dark hair. Their photos have been released.

Police say they do not believe an Amber Alert is necessary at this time but are keeping an eye on the situation and will ask the OPP to issue an alert if needed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.