Loading articles...

Official: Photo helps in search for missing "Glee" actress

Last Updated Jul 13, 2020 at 12:28 am EDT

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the "Step Up: High Water" panel during the YouTube Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. The search to find “Glee" TV show star Rivera in a Southern California lake ended Saturday, July 11, 2020, without any results, authorities said. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet Saturday night that the search of Lake Piru will resume Sunday morning. Authorities said Thursday they believe Rivera drowned in the lake. Her 4-year-old son was found alone in a rented boat. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — A member of a team searching a Southern California lake for a missing TV star said Sunday that he’s confident his crew is getting a clearer idea of where in the lake to find her, a magazine reported.

Robert Inglis of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue Team told Us Weekly that actress Naya Rivera sent to a family member of picture of her 4-year-old son, Joey, in front of a cove before she disappeared July 8 after diving into Lake Piru.

“There was a picture sent to a family member that showed the boy on the boat by a cove,” Inglis told the magazine. “We found where that cove was.”

A time stamp on the photo shows it was taken 90 minutes to two hours before the boy was found alone on the pontoon boat, the magazine reported.

Inglis told Us Weekly that the area where the photo was taken and the spot where the boat was found were starting points for authorities before the search was expanded.

“We did send our dive members to those two locations and searched those extensively,” he told Us Weekly.

Rivera remained missing as of Sunday night.

Authorities said Thursday they believe Rivera, 33, drowned in the lake. Her son was found the boat.

The boy told investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat, but “his mom never made it out of the water,” Sheriff’s Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said.

Rivera began acting at a young age, but she rose to national attention playing a lesbian teen on “Glee,” which aired from 2009 until 2015 on Fox.

The Associated Press







Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 43 minutes ago
Clear! #EB401 ramp to Westney
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 12:58 PM
Good Afternoon! We have a small chance at seeing some rain and thunderstorms today. Nothing like yesterday. How are…
Latest Weather
Read more