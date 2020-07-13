Loading articles...

North Dallas Bank & Trust: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Jul 13, 2020

DALLAS (AP) _ North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (NODB) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $1.8 million.

The bank, based in Dallas, said it had earnings of 71 cents per share.

North Dallas Bank & Trust shares have dropped 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 24% in the last 12 months.

