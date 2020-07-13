Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Manhunt in Germany for man who disarmed 4 police officers
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 13, 2020 6:14 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 13, 2020 at 6:28 am EDT
Police officers stay outside a wooded area on a road near Oppenau, Germany, Monday, July 13, 2020. Authorities in Germany say they have deployed hundreds of police in the hunt for a 31-year-old man who disarmed four officers at gunpoint on Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Sven Kohls/dpa via AP)
BERLIN — German authorities have deployed hundreds of police in the hunt for a 31-year-old man who disarmed four officers at gunpoint, officials said Monday.
Police in the southwestern city of Offenburg said that officers are combing through rough forested terrain with the support of sniffer dogs and helicopters.
Authorities took the unusual step of naming the suspect as Yves Etienne Rausch, warning that he is carrying several firearms and known to be violent.
Police conducted an ID check on Rausch near the Black Forest town of Oppenau early Sunday during which he initially co-operated but then suddenly pulled a gun on officers, threatening them and forcing them to hand over their service weapons. Nobody was injured in the incident close to Germany’s border with France.
Rausch is described as being 170 centimetres (around 5 feet, 7 inches) tall, bald, with a goatee beard and wearing camouflage clothing and possibly glasses.