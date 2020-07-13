Loading articles...

Manhunt in Germany for man who disarmed 4 police officers

Last Updated Jul 13, 2020 at 6:28 am EDT

Police officers stay outside a wooded area on a road near Oppenau, Germany, Monday, July 13, 2020. Authorities in Germany say they have deployed hundreds of police in the hunt for a 31-year-old man who disarmed four officers at gunpoint on Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Sven Kohls/dpa via AP)

BERLIN — German authorities have deployed hundreds of police in the hunt for a 31-year-old man who disarmed four officers at gunpoint, officials said Monday.

Police in the southwestern city of Offenburg said that officers are combing through rough forested terrain with the support of sniffer dogs and helicopters.

Authorities took the unusual step of naming the suspect as Yves Etienne Rausch, warning that he is carrying several firearms and known to be violent.

Police conducted an ID check on Rausch near the Black Forest town of Oppenau early Sunday during which he initially co-operated but then suddenly pulled a gun on officers, threatening them and forcing them to hand over their service weapons. Nobody was injured in the incident close to Germany’s border with France.

Rausch is described as being 170 centimetres (around 5 feet, 7 inches) tall, bald, with a goatee beard and wearing camouflage clothing and possibly glasses.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
EB 401 East of Weston express, the right lane is blocked with a stalled truck.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:17 AM
Good Monday morning! Heat and humidity builds again this week #Toronto GTA and there is a chance of wet weather at…
Latest Weather
Read more