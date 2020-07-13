Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Kelly Preston, actor and wife of John Travolta, dies at 57
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 13, 2020 5:28 am EDT
John Travolta and Kelly Preston arriving at the 80th Academy Awards, held at the Kodak Theater on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, CA, USA on February 24, 2008. Photo by Hahn-Nebinger/ABACAPRESS.COM
Actor Kelly Preston has died at age 57.
John Travolta, Preston’s husband of 28 years, confirmed late Sunday that his wife had died after a two-year battle with breast cancer.
Preston enjoyed a lengthy career in film and television, appearing in “Jerry Maguire,” “Twins” and at times starring with her husband in films like “Battlefield Earth” and “Gotti.”
The couple was married in 1991 in Paris after meeting on a film set, and had three children together.
They experienced tragedy in 2009 when their son Jett died after a seizure in the Bahamas.
