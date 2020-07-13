Loading articles...

Kelly Preston, actor and wife of John Travolta, dies at 57

John Travolta and Kelly Preston arriving at the 80th Academy Awards, held at the Kodak Theater on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, CA, USA on February 24, 2008. Photo by Hahn-Nebinger/ABACAPRESS.COM

Actor Kelly Preston has died at age 57.

John Travolta, Preston’s husband of 28 years, confirmed late Sunday that his wife had died after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Preston enjoyed a lengthy career in film and television, appearing in “Jerry Maguire,” “Twins” and at times starring with her husband in films like “Battlefield Earth” and “Gotti.”

The couple was married in 1991 in Paris after meeting on a film set, and had three children together.

They experienced tragedy in 2009 when their son Jett died after a seizure in the Bahamas.

View this post on Instagram

It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT

A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta) on

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:04 AM
Clear! #NB400 approaching Hwy 7
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:17 AM
Good Monday morning! Heat and humidity builds again this week #Toronto GTA and there is a chance of wet weather at…
Latest Weather
Read more