Loading articles...

Intertape says demand strong as COVID closures lifted, Q2 revenue above estimate

Last Updated Jul 13, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT

MONTREAL, Ont. — Intertape Polymer Group Inc. says its second-quarter revenue was substantially above its expectations due to strong demand as customers resumed activity following their COVID closures.

According to Intertape’s preliminary estimate, revenue for the three months ended June 30 was US$267 million — 6.8 per cent above the high end of its May 13 estimate.

It says the result implies that its adjusted earnings will also best the top end of its estimate range.

The company manufacturers a variety of products used for packaging, including tapes and films.

The company had experienced a 10 per cent year-over-year decline in sales over the first part of the quarter to May 8 because of the COVID slowdown.

Intertape withdrew its full-year guidance in May because of the uncertain environment, but estimated it would have between US$235 million and US$250 million of revenue in the second quarter. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ITP)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:20 AM
SB Spadina ramp to WB Gardiner is partially blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:17 AM
Good Monday morning! Heat and humidity builds again this week #Toronto GTA and there is a chance of wet weather at…
Latest Weather
Read more