Grains mostly lower,livestock mixed.

Last Updated Jul 13, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT

Grain futures were mostly lower on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sept. delivery rose 8.60 cents at $5.36 a bushel; July corn declined 18.20 cents at $3.3040 a bushel; Sept. oats was off 3.40 cents at $2.85 a bushel; while July soybeans fell 8 cents at 8.8860 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was unchanged on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .0073 cent at $1.0001 pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.82 cents at $1.3672 a pound; June lean hogs was unchanged at .4612 a pound.

The Associated Press

