Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Crown trying to attack credibility of former Quebec TV star in sex-assault trial
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 13, 2020 12:50 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 13, 2020 at 12:58 pm EDT
Former radio and television personality Eric Salvail arrives at the courthouse Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
MONTREAL — The Crown is asking a Quebec court judge to admit new evidence in the sexual assault trial of former television star Eric Salvail that it says indicates he gave a false impression of himself on the witness stand.
Prosecutor Amelie Rivard presented testimony today to Judge Alexandre Dalmau from three people who claim to have been victims of inappropriate touching and exhibitionism by Salvail.
Salvail is charged with sexual assault, harassment and unlawful confinement in connection with events alleged to have occurred between April and October 1993 against his former co-worker, Donald Duguay.
Rivard is attempting to challenge Salvail’s earlier testimony, when he said multiple times that he did not behave in inappropriate ways and is not the type of person Duguay is alleging him to be.
Duguay has agreed to be identified publicly but the identities of the three people who offered new testimony against Salvail are under a publication ban.
Salvail’s defence is asking the judge to reject the prosecution’s request to admit the evidence.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2020.