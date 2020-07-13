Loading articles...

Canadian Press NewsAlert: Federal wage subsidy to be extended to December

Last Updated Jul 13, 2020 at 11:44 am EDT

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is extending its program to subsidize wages in companies hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic until December.

The program is the heart of the government’s promise to help Canadians get back to work, even if has to be at a slower pace, as the pandemic wanes.

