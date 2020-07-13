Loading articles...

Advance, Canada's Black Music Business Collective, aims to 'provide a unified voice'

Last Updated Jul 13, 2020 at 3:28 pm EDT

TORONTO — A new non-profit organization aims to provide a unified voice and create change for Black people working within all sectors of the Canadian music industry.

Called Advance, Canada’s Black Music Business Collective, the group says it wants to develop an infrastructure for the betterment, upliftment and retention of Black people in Canada’s music industry.

It also wants to build “a more equitable Canadian music industry that grants Canada’s Black music communities a fair and valued voice in a consistently growing music nation.”

On its website, Advance vows to hold the corporate, private and government sectors accountable, and create “conditions for long-term success by addressing racial equality and inclusivity through four areas.”

Those areas are advocacy, mentorship, community outreach, and business development and entrepreneurship.

On Twitter, the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences said it welcomes the creation of the organization and looks forward to working with it “and supporting the goal of a more equitable Canadian music industry.”

“At the heart of the Canadian music industry lives brilliant artists, passionate creators and a vibrant mosaic of Black voices that have launched the biggest talents in the world,” Advance said Monday on Twitter.

“Today, more than ever, these voices need to be amplified.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
HAZARD: Watch out for geese on the EB 401 approaching the 404/DVP in the collectors - they're on the right shoulder…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:17 AM
Good Monday morning! Heat and humidity builds again this week #Toronto GTA and there is a chance of wet weather at…
Latest Weather
Read more