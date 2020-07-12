Loading articles...

Search of lake for missing "Glee" star to resume Sunday

Last Updated Jul 12, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the "Step Up: High Water" panel during the YouTube Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. The search to find “Glee" TV show star Rivera in a Southern California lake ended Saturday, July 11, 2020, without any results, authorities said. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet Saturday night that the search of Lake Piru will resume Sunday morning. Authorities said Thursday they believe Rivera drowned in the lake. Her 4-year-old son was found alone in a rented boat. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — The search to find “Glee” TV show star Naya Rivera in a Southern California lake ended Saturday without any results, authorities said.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet Saturday night that the search of Lake Piru will resume Sunday morning.

Authorities said Thursday they believe Rivera, 33, drowned in the lake. Her 4-year-old son was found alone in a rented boat.

The boy, who was found asleep and wearing a life vest late Wednesday afternoon, told investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat, but “his mom never made it out of the water,” Sheriff’s Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said.

Rivera began acting at a young age, but she rose to national attention playing a lesbian teen on “Glee,” which aired from 2009 until 2015 on Fox.

The Associated Press

