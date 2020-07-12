Loading articles...

Rescue crews recover body from Lake Ontario near Bluffer's Park

Crews from Toronto Fire said they have recovered a body from Lake Ontario near Bluffer's Park on July 12, 2020. (CITYNEWS/RYAN BELGRAVE)

Rescue crews recovered a body from Lake Ontario near Bluffer’s Park Sunday morning.

Fire said they were dispatched to the park at around 8:25 a.m. after a swimmer said they saw what they thought was a body under the water.

The Toronto Fire Services fireboat arrived on the scene and a crew was sent to retrieve the body.

The circumstances around the person’s death have not been released.

Investigators have also not released the identity of the deceased person.

|||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEARED: #WB401 at Dixon.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:58 PM
Good Afternoon! We have a small chance at seeing some rain and thunderstorms today. Nothing like yesterday. How are…
Latest Weather
Read more