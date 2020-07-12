Rescue crews recover body from Lake Ontario near Bluffer's Park

Rescue crews recovered a body from Lake Ontario near Bluffer’s Park Sunday morning.

Fire said they were dispatched to the park at around 8:25 a.m. after a swimmer said they saw what they thought was a body under the water.

The Toronto Fire Services fireboat arrived on the scene and a crew was sent to retrieve the body.

The circumstances around the person’s death have not been released.

Investigators have also not released the identity of the deceased person.