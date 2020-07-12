Quebec police continue search for father, one day after missing girls found dead

ST-APOLLINAIRE, Que. — Quebec provincial police are continuing their search for the father of two deceased girls who were the subject of an Amber Alert earlier this week.

The bodies of Norah and Romy Carpentier, aged 11 and 6, were found in a wooded area of a Quebec City suburb on Saturday.

Police searched overnight for the girls’ father Martin Carpentier and will continue today, tightening their search area.

Autopsies are scheduled to determine the cause of death of the young girls.

They had been missing along with their father since Wednesday evening and their disappearance caught the attention of the entire province.

The Amber Alert was lifted with the grim discovery, but police say locating Carpentier is the current priority.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2020.

The Canadian Press