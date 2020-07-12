Loading articles...

Ontario confirms 129 new cases of COVID-19, 3 more deaths

Last Updated Jul 12, 2020 at 10:53 am EDT

Ontario confirmed 129 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down from the 130 cases reported on Saturday.

Three more people have died, bringing the death toll to 2,719.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 36,723 with 88.6 cases considered resolved.

In a tweet on Sunday, Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province processed nearly 26,000 tests.

“Locally, 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases at all,” she said.

 

