Ontario confirms 129 new cases of COVID-19, 3 more deaths
by News Staff
Posted Jul 12, 2020 10:38 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 12, 2020 at 10:53 am EDT
Ontario confirmed 129 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down from the 130 cases reported on Saturday.
Three more people have died, bringing the death toll to 2,719.
The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 36,723 with 88.6 cases considered resolved.
In a tweet on Sunday, Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province processed nearly 26,000 tests.
“Locally, 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases at all,” she said.
Today, Ontario is reporting 129 cases of #COVID19, a 0.4% increase as the province processed nearly 26,000 tests. Hospitalizations, ICU admissions have both decreased with the number of vented patients being relatively stable.