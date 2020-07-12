Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $8.3 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Jul 12, 2020 at 5:28 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $8.3 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 15 will be approximately $11 million.

The Canadian Press

