Motorcyclist without vital signs following crash in Mississauga

Last Updated Jul 12, 2020 at 4:02 pm EDT

An OPP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

A motorcyclist is without vital signs following a crash in Mississauga.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene of the single motorcycle crash on Highway 401 at Hurontario Street around 3:30 p.m.

According to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt the rider was absent vital signs and police were still trying to determine if other vehicles may have been involved.

It’s uncertain at this point if the motorcyclist has been transported to a trauma centre.

Police are advising motorists that 401 eastbound in the collector lanes between Mavis and Highway 10 is blocked until further notice due to the investigation.

