Man fatally shot outside Scarborough mall identified
by News Staff
Posted Jul 12, 2020 10:12 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 12, 2020 at 11:02 pm EDT
Police have identified the man shot and killed outside Scarborough Town Centre on July 10 as Jordon Marcelle. TPS/HO
Police say a man who was shot outside Scarborough Town Centre shopping mall Friday afternoon has died.
Police were called to the mall near Ellesmere and McCowan roads just after 1:30 p.m. and located a man at the entrance of a store suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The man was transported to a trauma centre where he later died of his injuries.
He’s been identified as 26-year-old Jordon Marcelle of Toronto.
At the time police said they did not have a motive for the shooting but would not rule out that he may have been targeted.
No suspect descriptions have been released but police did say a dark coloured SUV was seen fleeing the area. It’s believed police may have recovered the vehicle but have not released any further updates.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.