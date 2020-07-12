Loading articles...

Joe Biden wins Democratic primary in Puerto Rico

Last Updated Jul 12, 2020 at 4:14 pm EDT

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential primary in Puerto Rico. Biden faced seven other candidates on the ballot, though all the others have dropped out of the race. Biden has already locked up enough delegates to become the party’s nominee. The primary was scheduled for March but was delayed until Sunday because of the coronavirus pandemic. Residents of Puerto Rico are U.S. citizens but they cannot vote in the general election in November. However, both Democrats and Republicans invite delegates from the U.S. territory to their respective political conventions.

The Associated Press

