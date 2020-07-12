Loading articles...

Iran blames bad communication, alignment for jet shootdown

Last Updated Jul 12, 2020 at 6:44 am EDT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iranian investigators are blaming a misaligned missile battery and miscommunication between soldiers and their commanders for the Revolutionary Guard shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner in January, killing 176 people.

The report released late Saturday by Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization comes months after the crash.

The shootdown happened the same night Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting U.S. soldiers in Iraq over the American drone strike that earlier killed Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

