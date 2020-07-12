Loading articles...

Coronavirus 'Ask Me Anything' with Dr. Vinita Dubey (July 15)

Last Updated Jul 12, 2020 at 7:24 pm EDT

Coronavirus 'Ask Me Anything' with Dr. Vinita Dubey

We know you have questions about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and we’re working to get you the answers, straight from the most trusted sources.

Toronto’s Associate Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Vinita Dubey, will answer your COVID-19 related questions in a LIVE video interview on Wednesday, July 15 at 12:30 p.m. on our Facebook page as well as here on our website.

Submit your questions in the chat window below or on Twitter using #COVIDanswers.

Note: questions will be moderated before appearing in the chat window below.

||||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 36 minutes ago
CLEAR - #EB 401 east of RR 25 (Milton)
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:58 PM
Good Afternoon! We have a small chance at seeing some rain and thunderstorms today. Nothing like yesterday. How are…
Latest Weather
Read more