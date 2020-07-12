Loading articles...

1 person injured in Junction Triangle shooting

Police investigate a shooting on Campbell Avenue on July 12, 2020 (RYAN BELGRAVE/CITYNEWS)

Toronto police are investigating a shooting that left one male injured early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called at around 4 a.m. to the Campbell Avenue and Wallace Avenue area, which is in the city’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood, for a report of gunfire.

One male patient was taken to the hospital with serious injuries from the area.

Police said a black four-door sedan with four occupants inside was seen fleeing the scene.

Toronto police are asking anyone with information to contact them directly.  Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

