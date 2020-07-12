1 dead after drive-by shooting that injured 5 in East York

The homicide unit is now investigating after one of the five people injured in a drive-by shooting on Friday night died on Saturday.

Police say the 20-year-old man was in the plaza parking lot behind 251 Woolner Avenue among “different social groups.”

A vehicle entered the lot from Woolner and opened fire, hitting the man and four other people. The man was driven to hospital before an ambulance arrived.

On Saturday at around 6 p.m. the man died of his injuries in hospital. He has been identified as Mohamed Sow of Toronto.

The other four injured victims include a woman in her 50s along with two men, one in his 40s and another in his 30s. They all suffered serious but non-life threatening gunshot wounds. In addition, one victim showed up at an area hospital in serious condition.

Police say they are searching for two suspects who fled the scene eastbound on Woolner in a grey or silver sedan.

Investigators want to speak to anyone who may have information relevant to the investigation.