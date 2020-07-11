Two people seriously injured in south Etobicoke shooting

Two people have been seriously injured in a late night shooting in south Etobicoke.

Police say they were originally called to the area of Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West just before 11 p.m. where they discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police tell 680 NEWS the shooting is believed to have taken place less than a kilometre away on Garnett Janes Road before the two drove themselves to the area where they were met by police and paramedics.

One man was shot in the face while a second man suffered injuries to the back of his head. It’s uncertain if he was struck by a bullet or hit by flying glass as a result of the shooting.

Paramedics say one man has been taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition while a second man has serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they are searching for as many as three suspects described as a white male wearing a black hoodie, a second male wearing a dark grey hoodie and a third male wearing a black hoodie. All three were seen fleeing the original scene of the shooting in a black coloured four-door sedan.

