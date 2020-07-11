Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
South Carolina Railroad Museum reopening for summer rides
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 11, 2020 10:08 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 11, 2020 at 10:14 am EDT
WINNSBORO, S.C. — The South Carolina Railroad Museum is reopening train rides for the summer this weekend.
Passengers will be able to book tickets online for rides scheduled starting Saturday, the museum said in a news release.
Passengers in the open air coach cars or privately booked caboose trains will travel 10 miles (16 kilometres) through Fairfield County.
The trains will run at 50% capacity, the museum said. Added safety precautions will include increased sanitation cleanings, and all of the volunteer staff will wear face masks. Passengers are not required to wear masks, but are highly encouraged to do so, according to the news release.
The museum closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic in March. Certain parts of the museum, including the gift shop and display rooms, remain closed until further notice.